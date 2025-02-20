Fakhar Zaman's Injury Throws Pakistan's Champions Trophy Campaign Into Disarray

The Pakistan cricket team has embarked on their journey to Dubai for the highly-anticipated Champions Trophy, facing the formidable task of going against India without their key opener, Fakhar Zaman. Zaman, a seasoned player with a history of knee problems, has been sidelined following an injury in the match against New Zealand.

The 34-year-old suffered a muscle strain while chasing a ball in the first over, forcing him to field minimally and later alter the batting order by slipping to No.4. Scoring 24 off 41 balls, Zaman visibly struggled throughout his knock, warranting a substitution with Saud Shakeel as a temporary opener.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that the International Cricket Council would soon provide updates on Zaman's fitness status. If he remains unfit, Imam ul Haq is expected to be summoned to fill the opener slot, as Pakistan aims to regroup after their 60-run defeat to New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)