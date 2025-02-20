Pankaj Advani Strikes 14th Gold at Asian Snooker Championship

Indian cue sports legend Pankaj Advani has added another accolade to his illustrious career by claiming his 14th gold medal at the Asian Snooker Championship.

The victory, following his recent triumph at the National Snooker Championship in Indore, underscores his status as India's premier cueist. Advani's latest conquest in Doha extends his record of titles, including five Asian snooker and nine Asian billiards championships, along with two Asian Games golds. This win brings him closer to achieving a rare feat: capturing the National, Asian, and World Snooker titles in a single year.

In the final, Advani faced tough competition from Iran's Amir Sarkhosh, an accomplished former champion. Despite Sarkhosh's strong start, Advani exhibited his renowned composure, delivering decisive breaks and clinching the title with confidence. Advani expressed his delight at securing his 14th Asian title, aiming to maintain his winning streak and continue making India proud as he eyes the World Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)