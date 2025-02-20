Shami's Stellar Comeback Dominates Bangladesh Opening in ICC Champs

Pacer Mohammed Shami made a remarkable return to ICC tournaments by clinching a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh overcame a disastrous beginning, thanks to Towhid Hridoy's first international century. The team posted 228 against India in the opening match of the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

Adding to the day's achievements, Shami took his 200th ODI wicket, joining forces with left-arm spinner Axar Patel to leave Bangladesh reeling at 35 for five early in their innings.

Despite Rohit Sharma missing a catch that could have given Axar a hat-trick, Hridoy, in partnership with Jaker Ali, stabilized the Bangladesh innings significantly with a sixth-wicket stand of 154 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)