Left Menu

Victor Wembanyama's Season-Ending Injury Shocks NBA

Victor Wembanyama, reigning NBA rookie of the year, is sidelined for the season due to deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, the Spurs announced. The 21-year-old star, a key San Antonio player, was diagnosed after the NBA All-Star Game. He averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:14 IST
Victor Wembanyama's Season-Ending Injury Shocks NBA

San Antonio Spurs' star Victor Wembanyama, who dazzled as the NBA's reigning rookie of the year, will miss the rest of the season due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the team announced Thursday. The condition was discovered following his return from the NBA All-Star Game last weekend.

Wembanyama, 21, considered a generational talent and the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has been a cornerstone for the Spurs this season. With averages of 24.3 points and 11 rebounds per game, along with a league-leading 3.8 blocks, his absence is a significant blow to the team.

The San Antonio Spurs stated the team will provide further updates regarding Wembanyama's recovery as they become available, leaving fans and analysts to speculate on the future impact of his injury on both his career and the team's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025