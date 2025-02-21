Victor Wembanyama's Season-Ending Injury Shocks NBA

San Antonio Spurs' star Victor Wembanyama, who dazzled as the NBA's reigning rookie of the year, will miss the rest of the season due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the team announced Thursday. The condition was discovered following his return from the NBA All-Star Game last weekend.

Wembanyama, 21, considered a generational talent and the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has been a cornerstone for the Spurs this season. With averages of 24.3 points and 11 rebounds per game, along with a league-leading 3.8 blocks, his absence is a significant blow to the team.

The San Antonio Spurs stated the team will provide further updates regarding Wembanyama's recovery as they become available, leaving fans and analysts to speculate on the future impact of his injury on both his career and the team's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)