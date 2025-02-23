Left Menu

Robin van Persie Returns: New Chapter at Feyenoord as Head Coach

Robin van Persie has been appointed as the new coach of Feyenoord, the club where he began and ended his playing career. He joins from Heerenveen and will work alongside assistant Rene Hake. Van Persie is expected to bring his international experience and embrace Feyenoord's attacking football philosophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 15:50 IST
Robin van Persie Returns: New Chapter at Feyenoord as Head Coach

Feyenoord has announced the appointment of Robin van Persie as their head coach, marking a homecoming to the club where his distinguished playing career began and concluded. This decision follows an agreement made to release Van Persie from his previous role at Heerenveen.

Van Persie, 41, expressed his excitement about the new role, highlighting his special connection with the club. He will be collaborating with assistant coach Rene Hake, who briefly worked under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United earlier this year.

Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese lauded Van Persie as a 'true club icon,' emphasizing his suitability for the role due to his intimate understanding of the club and his vision for aggressive, high-intensity soccer. Feyenoord stands third in the Dutch league and is set to face Inter Milan in the Champions League round of 16 next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025