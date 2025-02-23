Robin van Persie Returns: New Chapter at Feyenoord as Head Coach

Feyenoord has announced the appointment of Robin van Persie as their head coach, marking a homecoming to the club where his distinguished playing career began and concluded. This decision follows an agreement made to release Van Persie from his previous role at Heerenveen.

Van Persie, 41, expressed his excitement about the new role, highlighting his special connection with the club. He will be collaborating with assistant coach Rene Hake, who briefly worked under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United earlier this year.

Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese lauded Van Persie as a 'true club icon,' emphasizing his suitability for the role due to his intimate understanding of the club and his vision for aggressive, high-intensity soccer. Feyenoord stands third in the Dutch league and is set to face Inter Milan in the Champions League round of 16 next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)