Thrilling Cricket Showdown: Pakistan vs India Heats Up at Champions Trophy

In an exhilarating Champions Trophy encounter, Pakistan surged to 129 for two after 30 overs against their rivals, India, on Sunday. The match's intensity climbed as skipper Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stabilized Pakistan's innings with scores of 39 and 44, respectively.

India's Hardik Pandya provided a breakthrough by dismissing Babar Azam for 23, while Imam-ul-Haq fell victim to a precise throw by Axar Patel. The match witnessed anxious moments for India as pacer Mohammed Shami temporarily left the field for treatment, speculated to be for a shin injury. Displaying remarkable resilience, Shami returned post the 11th over.

Adding to the drama, India's skipper Rohit Sharma also momentarily sought respite due to Dubai's sweltering heat but rejoined soon after, ensuring the team remained competitive on the field. The brief scores read: Pakistan at 129/2 in 30 overs, with Rizwan and Shakeel firmly anchoring the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)