India's Remarkable Chase against Pakistan in Champions Trophy

India is steadily advancing towards their goal of 242, having reached 160 for two after 30 overs in the thrilling Champions Trophy confrontation with Pakistan on Sunday.

Star batsman Virat Kohli, with a remarkable score of 64 not out, alongside Shreyas Iyer with 27, stood firm after India restricted Pakistan to a total of 241 on a sluggish pitch. During the match, Kohli celebrated achieving 14,000 runs in One Day Internationals, joining the ranks of legendary cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan's top scorer Saud Shakeel managed a commendable 62 off 76 balls. India's bowling squad was spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav, who secured three crucial wickets for 40 runs, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who took two wickets for 31 runs.

