Dominant India Crush Pakistan in Champions Trophy Showdown

In a commanding display of cricket, India overpowered Pakistan by six wickets during Sunday's Champions Trophy match, virtually guaranteeing a spot in the semifinals.

The Pakistani innings ended at 241, with Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan being the top scorers. India's bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya, led by dismissing pivotal players.

India triumphed in scoring the required runs in 42.3 overs, with Virat Kohli emerging as the hero with an unbeaten century. Despite the remarkable stand by Pakistan, they're on the precipice of elimination after back-to-back losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)