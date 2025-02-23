Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Spectacular Century Helps India Triumph Over Pakistan

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten century to lead India to a win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, approaching a semi-final berth. Kohli became the third player to reach 14,000 ODI runs, securing the player-of-the-match award. His partnerships were pivotal to India's successful run chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:15 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Virat Kohli demonstrated his enduring prowess by scoring a match-winning century, leading India to victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday. His unbeaten 100 facilitated a tense chase of 242, securing India's second consecutive tournament win and inching closer to a semi-final spot.

Achieving his 51st ODI century, Kohli became the third cricketer to cross 14,000 ODI runs, surpassing the pace of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. The monumental innings reflected Kohli's strategic control in the middle overs and exemplary partnership building with teammates Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

Expressing satisfaction over his performance, Kohli noted the effort required at 36 years old and appreciated the forthcoming break before facing New Zealand. His return to form was anticipated by captain Rohit Sharma, who commended Kohli's intrinsic batting skill and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

