Shreyas Iyer Reflects on India's Triumphant Victory Over Pakistan

Shreyas Iyer praises India's win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy as 'sweet' due to the competitive nature of the match and external pressures. Iyer contributed significantly with a 56-run innings and an essential partnership with Virat Kohli. Indian spinners were also crucial in the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:29 IST
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Shreyas Iyer described India's six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy as particularly 'sweet' given the competitiveness of the opponent and the external pressures involved in the match.

Iyer played a significant role, with a well-timed knock of 56 off 67 balls and a crucial 114-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who scored his 51st ODI hundred during the match.

The Indian spinners also played a pivotal role in restricting Pakistan's batsmen, further contributing to India's success in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

