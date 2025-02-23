Shreyas Iyer Reflects on India's Triumphant Victory Over Pakistan

Shreyas Iyer described India's six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy as particularly 'sweet' given the competitiveness of the opponent and the external pressures involved in the match.

Iyer played a significant role, with a well-timed knock of 56 off 67 balls and a crucial 114-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who scored his 51st ODI hundred during the match.

The Indian spinners also played a pivotal role in restricting Pakistan's batsmen, further contributing to India's success in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)