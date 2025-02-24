Rangers and Philippe Clement Part Ways After St Mirren Defeat

In a significant move, Rangers have dismissed manager Philippe Clement following their 2-0 defeat by St Mirren, a decision that comes with the club 13 points behind league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The Belgian boss's tenure, lasting one year and four months, saw the team reach the last 16 of the Europa League, but domestic shortcomings were evident. Rangers were ousted from the Scottish Cup by second-tier Queen's Park and lost the League Cup final to perennial rivals Celtic via penalties.

In a statement, the Glasgow club expressed gratitude for Clement's efforts and promised further updates soon. As Rangers prepare to face Fenerbahce in Europe, the leadership change signifies a crucial juncture in their season.

(With inputs from agencies.)