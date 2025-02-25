Bharti Fulmali's Heroics Salvage Gujarat Giants' Innings

Bharti Fulmali delivered a critical performance by scoring an unbeaten 40 runs, guiding Gujarat Giants to a total of 127/9 in their match against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League on Tuesday.

Batting at number 8, Fulmali's counter-attack involved hitting two sixes and four fours, as she steadied the ship after the Giants were left reeling at 60/6 at the midway point.

Despite early contributions from Deandra Dottin, who scored 26, it was Delhi's bowlers, particularly Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey, who dominated with a unified front, dismantling the Gujarat top order in the power play.

(With inputs from agencies.)