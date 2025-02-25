Left Menu

Bharti Fulmali's Heroics Salvage Gujarat Giants' Innings

Bharti Fulmali played a crucial knock of 40 not out from 29 balls, lifting Gujarat Giants to 127/9 after a poor start against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League. Despite early setbacks, Fulmali's performance kept the Giants competitive, countering effective bowling by Delhi's Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey.

Bharti Fulmali

Bharti Fulmali delivered a critical performance by scoring an unbeaten 40 runs, guiding Gujarat Giants to a total of 127/9 in their match against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League on Tuesday.

Batting at number 8, Fulmali's counter-attack involved hitting two sixes and four fours, as she steadied the ship after the Giants were left reeling at 60/6 at the midway point.

Despite early contributions from Deandra Dottin, who scored 26, it was Delhi's bowlers, particularly Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey, who dominated with a unified front, dismantling the Gujarat top order in the power play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

