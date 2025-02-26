Left Menu

Streaming Giants Battle for Sports Supremacy

As major streaming services vie for dominance in live sports coverage, Amazon Prime secures rights to stream New York Yankees games, while Warner Bros Discovery offers sports content on its platform Max at no extra cost. Concurrently, prominent changes occur in professional sports leadership and competitions.

Updated: 26-02-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:30 IST
Streaming Giants Battle for Sports Supremacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon Prime Video is upping the ante in the competitive world of streaming by acquiring exclusive rights to stream 21 New York Yankees games for the 2025 season. This move allows Amazon to capitalize on its substantial subscriber base in the Northeast, a region with a dense Yankees fanbase.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros Discovery is aiming to solidify its market position by providing sports and news content on its platform, Max, without extra charges for standard and premium users. This strategy targets cord-cutters transitioning from cable TV to streaming services, aiming to draw in advertisers and capture audience share.

In other sports news, IOC President Thomas Bach plans to step down after his term, while Gary Woodland wins the PGA Tour Courage Award post-surgery. The Rams explore Matthew Stafford's future, Colts challenge Anthony Richardson, and Max Verstappen faces fan reactions in Formula One—a testament to the evolving landscape of global sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

