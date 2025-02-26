Left Menu

Afghanistan Stuns England in Historic Champions Trophy Upset

Afghanistan marked a historic moment in the Champions Trophy by defeating England with an eight-run victory. Ibrahim Zadran's record-breaking 177 runs helped set a challenging target. Despite Joe Root's 120 runs, England fell short, with Azmatullah Omarzai's 5-58 performance sealing Afghanistan's win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:55 IST
In a stunning turn of events at the Champions Trophy, Afghanistan defeated England by eight runs in a dramatic Group B match.

Ibrahim Zadran was the star of the game, delivering a record-breaking 177 runs to set a towering target of 325-7.

Despite Joe Root's valiant effort with a 120-run contribution, England fell short at 317 all out, as Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai claimed five crucial wickets for 58 runs, sealing their historic win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

