Afghanistan Stuns England in Historic Champions Trophy Upset

In a stunning turn of events at the Champions Trophy, Afghanistan defeated England by eight runs in a dramatic Group B match.

Ibrahim Zadran was the star of the game, delivering a record-breaking 177 runs to set a towering target of 325-7.

Despite Joe Root's valiant effort with a 120-run contribution, England fell short at 317 all out, as Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai claimed five crucial wickets for 58 runs, sealing their historic win.

(With inputs from agencies.)