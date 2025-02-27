Left Menu

Gary Woodland: Triumph of Spirit Over Adversity

Former US Open champion Gary Woodland received the PGA Tour Courage Award after recovering from brain surgery. Despite challenging surgery and recovery, Woodland remains an inspiration, continuing to compete professionally and contributing to brain-related charities. His resilience is praised by peers and officials alike in the golfing world.

In a remarkable testament to human resilience, former US Open champion Gary Woodland was honored with the PGA Tour Courage Award following his comeback from brain surgery. Doctors removed a lesion causing him to have distressing thoughts, significantly impacting his well-being and career aspirations.

Woodland, known for his US Open win at Pebble Beach among other PGA Tour titles, underwent the surgery in September 2023, which involved removing a hole the size of a baseball in his head. Throughout his recovery, the golfer has shown remarkable tenacity, returning to the sport and his family life with renewed vigor.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan lauded Woodland's strength, stating that Woodland's journey is nothing short of miraculous. The Courage Award also comes with a USD 25,000 donation, which Woodland will match, to Champion Charities, supporting brain disease research and patient care — a cause close to his heart due to personal connections.

