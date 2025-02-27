Mitchell Starc Prioritizes Health Over Champions Trophy

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has announced his withdrawal from the ongoing Champions Trophy in Pakistan, citing health concerns as his primary motivation. Starc revealed that a sore ankle, aggravated during a recent series in Sri Lanka, played a significant role in his decision.

The left-arm fast bowler explained on the Willow Talk podcast that in addition to his physical discomfort, other personal factors contributed to his choice. Starc emphasized the need to prioritize his fitness ahead of crucial matches, such as the World Test Championship final and the West Indies tour.

Despite missing the Champions Trophy, Starc is set to feature for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League. With a packed schedule for the Australian team, including the WTC final at Lord's and a three-Test series against the West Indies, maintaining optimal performance remains Starc's goal.

