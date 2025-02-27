Left Menu

Mitchell Starc Prioritizes Health Over Champions Trophy

Australia's Mitchell Starc opts out of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan due to a sore ankle and other personal reasons, focusing on upcoming international cricket commitments, including the World Test Championship final and the West Indies tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:14 IST
Mitchell Starc Prioritizes Health Over Champions Trophy
Mitchell Starc
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has announced his withdrawal from the ongoing Champions Trophy in Pakistan, citing health concerns as his primary motivation. Starc revealed that a sore ankle, aggravated during a recent series in Sri Lanka, played a significant role in his decision.

The left-arm fast bowler explained on the Willow Talk podcast that in addition to his physical discomfort, other personal factors contributed to his choice. Starc emphasized the need to prioritize his fitness ahead of crucial matches, such as the World Test Championship final and the West Indies tour.

Despite missing the Champions Trophy, Starc is set to feature for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League. With a packed schedule for the Australian team, including the WTC final at Lord's and a three-Test series against the West Indies, maintaining optimal performance remains Starc's goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025