Empowering India's Athletic Future: New Course for Elite Sports Persons Launched
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched a new capacity-building course for current and former elite athletes to address the shortage of coaches and officials in India. Designed in collaboration with the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, the course offers flexible learning options and focuses on modern coaching techniques.
In a move to bolster the coaching ecosystem in India, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced a pioneering capacity-building course aimed at current and former elite athletes. Unveiled in partnership with the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala, the initiative seeks to cultivate home-grown coaches and officials.
The curriculum is tailored for athletes who have competed or won medals in major international sporting events. Structured in four progressive levels of certification, the course is accessible to sports personalities with at least a graduation degree, offering both hybrid and offline learning modes.
During a press briefing, Mandaviya emphasized the necessity of addressing the dearth of qualified coaches and outlined plans to create an annual sports calendar. He also disclosed upcoming strategic discussions on India's preparations for the 2028 Olympics, set to be held in Los Angeles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
