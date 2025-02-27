Left Menu

Ireland's Rugby Legends Set to Retire: A Final Six Nations Farewell

Ireland's rugby stalwarts Peter O'Mahony, Cian Healy, and Conor Murray will retire from international play after the Six Nations. O'Mahony and Healy will also retire from professional rugby, while Murray plans to play abroad. The trio has made significant contributions to Ireland's rugby success over the years.

In a landmark announcement, Ireland's rugby icons—Peter O'Mahony, Cian Healy, and Conor Murray—are set to retire from international competition following the Six Nations. Their contributions have left an indelible mark on the sport.

O'Mahony and Healy will also retire from professional rugby by season's end, while Murray will explore opportunities abroad after his tenure with Munster. The players confirmed their decision this Thursday, reflecting on their career achievements while still eyeing a strong finish to their careers.

The trio boasts a record five Six Nations titles each, including two Grand Slam victories. Their collective leadership and talent have greatly bolstered Ireland's international standing, and their departure signals the end of an era for Irish rugby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

