Felix Jones Returns to Boost Springboks' Coaching Line-Up

Felix Jones, previously an assistant coach for South Africa's World Cup-winning team, has rejoined the Springboks after a brief tenure with England. His return fortifies the coaching roster for upcoming fixtures, including a home test series and the Rugby Championship. The Springboks aim to retain their championship title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:09 IST
Double Rugby World Cup-winning assistant coach Felix Jones has made a return to South Africa's coaching staff, following a stint with England's team, as confirmed by officials on Thursday. His reappointment coincides with the announcement of the Springboks' home venues for the 2025 season.

Felix Jones, who played a crucial role in leading the Springboks to World Cup victories in both 2019 and 2023, had initially departed to serve as the defence coach for Steve Borthwick's England. Despite an early exit, Jones completed his notice period until December before returning to South Africa.

"He was a vital cog in the coaching team from 2019 to 2023, and his experience, professionalism, and excellent work ethic will make him a great addition," stated Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus. Jones is set to join a team of six assistants, alongside esteemed colleagues like Tony Brown, Jerry Flannery, Deon Davids, Mzwandile Stick, and scrum coach Daan Human.

Meanwhile, South African Rugby has confirmed the Home Test Programme for the Springboks, setting up matches against Italy, Georgia, and critical tournament fixtures with Australia and Argentina. They aim to defend their Rugby Championship title in these crucial games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

