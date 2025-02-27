Indian Duo Powers Through to Bengaluru Open Semifinals
Siddhant Banthia and Parikshit Somani secured a notable victory at the Bengaluru Open, advancing to the doubles semifinals. The Indian pair defeated Nicolas Mejia and Bernard Tomic decisively. Elsewhere, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni move closer to defending their title, while exciting singles matches unfold with upsets and comebacks.
India's own Siddhant Banthia and Parikshit Somani clinched a significant victory at the Bengaluru Open, advancing to the doubles semifinals after defeating Nicolas Mejia and Bernard Tomic on Thursday.
The unseeded Indian duo triumphed 7-5, 6-0, setting up a clash with Australia's Blake Bayldon and Matthew Christopher Romios for a spot in the title match.
In singles action, Brandon Holt delivered a comeback victory against former World No. 17 Bernard Tomic, securing a place in the quarterfinals with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win.
