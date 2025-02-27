Indian Duo Powers Through to Bengaluru Open Semifinals

India's own Siddhant Banthia and Parikshit Somani clinched a significant victory at the Bengaluru Open, advancing to the doubles semifinals after defeating Nicolas Mejia and Bernard Tomic on Thursday.

The unseeded Indian duo triumphed 7-5, 6-0, setting up a clash with Australia's Blake Bayldon and Matthew Christopher Romios for a spot in the title match.

In singles action, Brandon Holt delivered a comeback victory against former World No. 17 Bernard Tomic, securing a place in the quarterfinals with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)