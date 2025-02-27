Pakistan Cricket Under Scrutiny: Calls for Accountability After Champions Trophy Debacle

Following Pakistan's dismal performance in the Champions Trophy, a senior government official, Rana Sanaullah, plans to urge Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the matter in both Parliament and the Federal Cabinet. Sanaullah, the advisor to the PM on Political and Public Affairs, shared his concerns over the ongoing issues within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the country's cricketing landscape.

During the marquee tournament, Pakistan suffered significant defeats to New Zealand and India, while an inconsequential match against Bangladesh was canceled due to persistent rain. Sanaullah pointed out the detachment of the PCB from federal oversight and the impact this has had on fostering improvements at grassroots levels and ensuring proper financial accountability.

Highlighting the extensive perks and privileges enjoyed by players and officials, Sanaullah criticized the mismanagement within the PCB. He asserted the necessity for a more transparent and accountable system, aligning the cricket board's practices with global standards in order to restore integrity and success to Pakistan's cricketing future.

(With inputs from agencies.)