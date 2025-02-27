Left Menu

Laureus Revokes Jannik Sinner's Sportsman Nomination Amid Doping Ban

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:38 IST
The Laureus Academy has withdrawn tennis star Jannik Sinner's nomination for its prestigious World Sportsman of the Year Award. The decision follows a doping ban that Sinner accepted, earlier claiming the banned substance, clostebol, entered his system from his support team.

Sinner, currently facing a three-month ban, had a positive test for the anabolic agent. He contends that massages and sports therapy sessions led to the inadvertent exposure to the substance, as stated in a statement by Laureus Academy Chairman Sean Fitzpatrick.

While acknowledging the extenuating circumstances, the Academy determined that Sinner's ineligibility status requires them to revoke his nomination. The Laureus World Sports Awards, recognizing exceptional achievements in sports, will reveal this year's nominees in Madrid on March 3.

