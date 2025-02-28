Left Menu

Bidding Farewell to Chess Legend Boris Spassky

Renowned Russian chess grandmaster Boris Spassky has passed away at 88. Spassky, who held the World Chess Champion title from 1969 to 1972, was famous for his epic match against Bobby Fischer. His death marks a significant loss in the chess community worldwide.

Paris | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:38 IST
  • France

Renowned Russian chess grandmaster Boris Spassky has died at the age of 88, as confirmed by International chess federation (FIDE) general director Emil Sutovsky. Spassky, a significant figure in chess history, represented France since 1978 and was the 10th World Chess Champion from 1969 until 1972.

Spassky's most famous match was against American Bobby Fischer in 1972 in Reykjavik, a high-stakes duel later celebrated as the 'Match of the Century.' Russian Chess Federation President Andrei Filatov expressed the loss poignantly, acknowledging Spassky's lasting influence on generations of chess players.

The chess community mourns the departure of its oldest living world champion. The legacy of Spassky's illustrious career continues to inspire and shape the game worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

