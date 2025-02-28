Left Menu

Chess Legend Boris Spassky Passes Away at 88

Russian chess grandmaster Boris Spassky, known for his sportsmanship and memorable matches during the Cold War era, has passed away at 88. A former World Chess Champion and a significant figure in the chess community, Spassky's legacy continues to influence players worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:00 IST
Renowned Russian chess grandmaster Boris Spassky, celebrated for his Cold War era matches against American challenger Bobby Fischer, has died at the age of 88. Spassky, who held the World Chess Champion title from 1969 to 1972, was a revered figure in the chess world.

His iconic contest with Fischer in Reykjavik, known as the 'Match of the Century', captivated global audiences when he showcased remarkable sportsmanship despite his defeat. Russian Chess Federation President Andrei Filatov noted Spassky's influence on generations of chess enthusiasts as an irreplaceable loss.

Spassky, who lived in Moscow later in life after holding French nationality, shared his stories and experiences widely. His departure marks a poignant moment for the chess community, where his strategic brilliance and personality continue to be cherished by many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

