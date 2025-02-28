Left Menu

Mochizuki Shines at Bengaluru Open, Advances to Semifinals

Shintaro Mochizuki, the seventh seed, ended Hynek Barton's impressive run at the Bengaluru Open by defeating him in the singles event. Mochizuki won the match 7-6(5), 6-3, setting up a semifinal clash with Australia's James McCabe. Meanwhile, McCabe secured his spot by overcoming Nicolas Mejia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:04 IST
In a compelling display of tennis, Shintaro Mochizuki, the seventh-seeded player, concluded Hynek Barton's run at the Bengaluru Open by besting the Czech qualifier on Friday in the singles category.

The 2019 Junior Wimbledon Champion clinched the match with scores of 7-6(5), 6-3, and is now set to face Australia's James McCabe in the semifinals.

Mochizuki demonstrated skill and resilience, overcoming a fierce challenge from Barton and securing his victory within one hour and 36 minutes. Australian McCabe earned his semifinal position after defeating Colombia's Nicolas Mejia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

