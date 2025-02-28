Mochizuki Shines at Bengaluru Open, Advances to Semifinals

In a compelling display of tennis, Shintaro Mochizuki, the seventh-seeded player, concluded Hynek Barton's run at the Bengaluru Open by besting the Czech qualifier on Friday in the singles category.

The 2019 Junior Wimbledon Champion clinched the match with scores of 7-6(5), 6-3, and is now set to face Australia's James McCabe in the semifinals.

Mochizuki demonstrated skill and resilience, overcoming a fierce challenge from Barton and securing his victory within one hour and 36 minutes. Australian McCabe earned his semifinal position after defeating Colombia's Nicolas Mejia.

(With inputs from agencies.)