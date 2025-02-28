Left Menu

KL Rahul Speaks on Competition, Embraces His Role Amid Rishabh Pant Pressure

India's head coach supports KL Rahul over Rishabh Pant, sparking debate. Rahul acknowledges feeling the pressure but aims to perform, emphasizing personal game style. The Champions Trophy opener reinforced Rahul's capability, as he delivered a strong performance, fueling discussions among fans and cricketers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:38 IST
KL Rahul Speaks on Competition, Embraces His Role Amid Rishabh Pant Pressure
KL Rahul (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's cricket scene is abuzz with debate as head coach Gautam Gambhir's decision to prioritize KL Rahul over emerging talent Rishabh Pant has polarized opinions. While many back the seasoned cricketer, arguing for his steady presence, a contingent encourages Pant's inclusion given his explosive limited-overs potential.

In a candid media interaction, Rahul confessed to feeling Rishabh Pant's competitive heat. He acknowledged the challenge posed by Pant's aggressive style, stating, "He's very talented and changes games rapidly." Rahul emphasized playing true to his skills rather than imitating Pant, adhering to what he brings uniquely to the team.

In the Champions Trophy, Rahul's prowess was evident as he impressed against Bangladesh, scoring an unbeaten 41. This performance has reignited the debate over selection, as cricket enthusiasts ponder the merits of experience versus youthful exuberance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025