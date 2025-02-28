KL Rahul Speaks on Competition, Embraces His Role Amid Rishabh Pant Pressure

India's cricket scene is abuzz with debate as head coach Gautam Gambhir's decision to prioritize KL Rahul over emerging talent Rishabh Pant has polarized opinions. While many back the seasoned cricketer, arguing for his steady presence, a contingent encourages Pant's inclusion given his explosive limited-overs potential.

In a candid media interaction, Rahul confessed to feeling Rishabh Pant's competitive heat. He acknowledged the challenge posed by Pant's aggressive style, stating, "He's very talented and changes games rapidly." Rahul emphasized playing true to his skills rather than imitating Pant, adhering to what he brings uniquely to the team.

In the Champions Trophy, Rahul's prowess was evident as he impressed against Bangladesh, scoring an unbeaten 41. This performance has reignited the debate over selection, as cricket enthusiasts ponder the merits of experience versus youthful exuberance.

(With inputs from agencies.)