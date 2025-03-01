Left Menu

Shakira's Tour Forces Rayados Venue Change

Shakira's world tour impacts Monterrey’s Rayados, forcing a venue change for their CONCACAF Champions Cup match against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Due to her concert at BBVA Stadium, the match has been moved to Estadio Corona in Torreon. The change has frustrated fans and raised security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 04:30 IST
Shakira

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour has significantly impacted the sports world, particularly affecting Monterrey's Rayados. The Colombian pop star's scheduled performance at BBVA Stadium has resulted in a venue shift for the club's CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 match against Vancouver Whitecaps.

The clash was originally set to take place at the Mexican club's home ground, but the concert's timing has forced the decisive second leg on March 12 to be relocated to Estadio Corona in Torreon, the home ground of Liga MX side Santos Laguna.

The sudden change has left Rayados scrambling for answers, and frustrated fans have voiced their concerns, particularly regarding security at the new venue. This scheduling snafu came to light after Vancouver secured their spot in the tournament's knockout round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

