Sports Showdowns: From Rivalries to Cancer Battles

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will bring their rivalry to Chicago's United Center as the Sky faces the Fever in games set for June 7 and 27.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer, which is highly treatable, according to the university.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, standing at 5-foot-11, compares himself to NFL quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa in terms of skills and success.

