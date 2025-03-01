Sports Showdowns: From Rivalries to Cancer Battles
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's rivalry heats up at Chicago's United Center. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze battles early-stage prostate cancer. NFL prospects Dillon Gabriel and Cam Ward make headlines, while Aaron Rodgers and Lionel Messi's future moves spark interest. Changes loom for NCAA tournament expansion and coaching staff in major teams.
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will bring their rivalry to Chicago's United Center as the Sky faces the Fever in games set for June 7 and 27.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer, which is highly treatable, according to the university.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, standing at 5-foot-11, compares himself to NFL quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa in terms of skills and success.
