Mika Biereth's Spectacular Hat Trick in Ligue 1 Boosts Monaco's Standing
Mika Biereth's outstanding performance continues in Ligue 1 as he scores his third hat trick in a month, leading Monaco to a 3-0 victory over Reims. His contribution has been vital since moving from Sturm Graz, helping Monaco climb to fourth place in the league.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 01-03-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 09:26 IST
Monaco
- Monaco
Mika Biereth, the Danish footballer, is excelling in France. His latest feat, a hat trick against Reims, secured a 3-0 win for Monaco in Ligue 1 on Friday.
Biereth's move from Sturm Graz has proven effective, with Friday's goals marking his eighth, ninth, and tenth for Monaco.
Monaco now stands fourth in the league, while Reims struggles near the bottom, extending their winless streak to 13 games.
