Mika Biereth, the Danish footballer, is excelling in France. His latest feat, a hat trick against Reims, secured a 3-0 win for Monaco in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Biereth's move from Sturm Graz has proven effective, with Friday's goals marking his eighth, ninth, and tenth for Monaco.

Monaco now stands fourth in the league, while Reims struggles near the bottom, extending their winless streak to 13 games.

