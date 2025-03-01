Left Menu

Mika Biereth's Spectacular Hat Trick in Ligue 1 Boosts Monaco's Standing

Mika Biereth's outstanding performance continues in Ligue 1 as he scores his third hat trick in a month, leading Monaco to a 3-0 victory over Reims. His contribution has been vital since moving from Sturm Graz, helping Monaco climb to fourth place in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 01-03-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 09:26 IST
Mika Biereth's Spectacular Hat Trick in Ligue 1 Boosts Monaco's Standing
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Mika Biereth, the Danish footballer, is excelling in France. His latest feat, a hat trick against Reims, secured a 3-0 win for Monaco in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Biereth's move from Sturm Graz has proven effective, with Friday's goals marking his eighth, ninth, and tenth for Monaco.

Monaco now stands fourth in the league, while Reims struggles near the bottom, extending their winless streak to 13 games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025