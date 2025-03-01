Left Menu

Shashank Singh Gears Up for Another Electrifying IPL Season with Punjab Kings

After a standout IPL season, Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh returns to affirm his status. Notable for his match-winning feats, he's eager to shine again alongside teammates. Ranked as the ninth most searched athlete globally, Singh's journey reflects his hard work and the franchise's enduring support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 10:24 IST
Shashank Singh (PHOTO: PUNJAB KINGS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a stellar performance in the last Indian Premier League season, Shashank Singh of Punjab Kings aims to reaffirm his explosive reputation as he dons the red jersey once more. Singh's match-winning performances in season 17 elevated him to global recognition, landing him as the ninth most searched athlete on Google in 2024. His unforgettable 61* against the Gujarat Titans clinched victory for his team, marking a career highlight.

In a press release, Singh expressed astonishment at his newfound fame, stating, "I did not know that Google releases a list of people who are searched across the world. It's a big thing, honestly. I prefer celebrating in solace. But deep inside, it feels good that people across India and the world are searching for my name and knowing what I do." Grateful to Punjab Kings for their trust in him, Singh acknowledged the team's role in his success.

Retained by Punjab Kings, Singh eagerly anticipates reuniting with his DY Patil T20 Cup teammates Shreyas Iyer and Suryansh Shedge. "I am excited to meet Shreyas because I have played cricket with him at the junior level. We played together in the DY Patil T20 Cup, and we share a good bond," he shared. Singh, now emotionally tethered to the franchise, vows to replicate last season's success as they face the Gujarat Titans on March 25 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

