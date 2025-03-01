Left Menu

GD Goenka School Unveils Olympic-Grade Shooting Range

Indian shooter Deepak Kumar and TV personality Rannvijay Singha inaugurated a state-of-the-art shooting range at GD Goenka School, Vasant Kunj. The facility aims to provide world-class training and inspire young athletes. Distinguished guests, including renowned shooters, graced the event, showcasing support for sports in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:15 IST
Deepak Kumar and (Photo: GD Goenka School) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian sport shooter Deepak Kumar and television personality Rannvijay Singha unveiled a cutting-edge shooting range at GD Goenka School, Vasant Kunj, on Saturday. At the launch, Singha expressed excitement about the facility, emphasizing the importance of robust infrastructure in nurturing athletes capable of winning numerous medals for the country.

Deepak Kumar, an acclaimed Indian shooter and Asian Games silver medallist, hailed the inauguration as a significant development. He expressed confidence that the facility would produce athletes who could elevate India's standing by winning international honors. The Olympic-size 10-meter range boasts advanced air rifles, pistols, and an electronic scoring system.

Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group, highlighted the school's dedication to fostering comprehensive growth, envisioning the new facility as a catalyst for nurturing future champions. The event drew notable figures in Indian shooting, including Parth Makhija and Ria Rajeshwari Kumari, enhancing its prestige.

Shreya Agrawal, a recognized shooting sensation, commended the school's commitment to balancing academia and sports. Kevin Brady, Principal of GD Goenka Public School, noted the range's role in developing discipline and focus among students, reinforcing the school's mission for holistic student development.

The event included a formal ceremony and dignitaries' speeches underscoring the importance of sports in schools. Distinguished athletes received accolades for their achievements, inspiring students to strive for athletic excellence. The new facility underscores GD Goenka School's pledge to set new standards in academics and sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

