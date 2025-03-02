Left Menu

Tsitsipas Triumphs: First ATP 500 Victory for Greek Sensation

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his first ATP 500 title by defeating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Dubai Championships final. Tsitsipas, who previously lost twice in Dubai, emerged victorious in just 90 minutes. This victory marks his return to the top 10 globally since May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 03:47 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas

In a stunning display of talent and determination, Stefanos Tsitsipas has claimed his first ATP 500 title by defeating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Dubai Championships. This momentous victory comes after two previous failures in Dubai finals against renowned competitors Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The fourth-seeded Tsitsipas delivered an exceptional performance, winning the final match with a score of 6-3, 6-3 in a brisk 90 minutes. By achieving this milestone, Tsitsipas will re-enter the world's top 10 rankings, a position he cherishes and regards as a testament to his hard work and sacrifices.

Despite Auger-Aliassime's efforts to secure his third title of the year, he struggled to capitalize on his seven break opportunities, ultimately paving the way for Tsitsipas' emphatic lift of the trophy. This victory not only marks Tsitsipas' 12th career title but also highlights his resilience and skill in overcoming the challenges faced in ATP 500 finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

