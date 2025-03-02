Left Menu

Chakravarthy's Spin Magic Secures India's Victory Over New Zealand

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul propelled India to a 44-run victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy Group A match. Despite India's underwhelming batting performance, Chakravarthy and India's spin arsenal compressed New Zealand, maintaining India's unbeaten streak and securing a semi-final spot against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 22:53 IST
In a thrilling Champions Trophy Group A match, spinner Varun Chakravarthy led India to a 44-run victory over New Zealand with a stellar five-wicket haul. His exceptional performance justified his selection and ensured India's continued unbeaten run in the tournament.

After electing to field, New Zealand's Matt Henry showcased an outstanding bowling performance, taking five wickets for 42 runs and limiting India to 249-9. Despite valuable contributions from Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya, India's batting fell short, setting a below-par total.

However, India's spin quartet, spearheaded by Chakravarthy, dismantled New Zealand's batting lineup, securing their place in the semi-finals. India's consistent middle phase control was crucial, which New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged. India now faces Australia in Dubai on Tuesday, while New Zealand prepares to meet South Africa in Lahore.

