Chakravarthy's Spin Magic Secures India's Victory Over New Zealand

In a thrilling Champions Trophy Group A match, spinner Varun Chakravarthy led India to a 44-run victory over New Zealand with a stellar five-wicket haul. His exceptional performance justified his selection and ensured India's continued unbeaten run in the tournament.

After electing to field, New Zealand's Matt Henry showcased an outstanding bowling performance, taking five wickets for 42 runs and limiting India to 249-9. Despite valuable contributions from Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya, India's batting fell short, setting a below-par total.

However, India's spin quartet, spearheaded by Chakravarthy, dismantled New Zealand's batting lineup, securing their place in the semi-finals. India's consistent middle phase control was crucial, which New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged. India now faces Australia in Dubai on Tuesday, while New Zealand prepares to meet South Africa in Lahore.

