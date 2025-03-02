Thrilling Women's Super League Weekend Shakes Up Title Race
In the Women's Super League, Chelsea managed a 2-2 draw against Brighton, keeping their lead in the title race. Manchester United capitalized on Chelsea's stumble with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City. Manchester City and Liverpool also secured wins, while Crystal Palace continued their struggles under new management.
The Women's Super League saw a thrilling weekend of football action as Chelsea, the league leaders, were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion. Despite leading through a Sandy Baltimore volley, Chelsea had to fight back to equalize with Lauren James in the second half, avoiding their first season defeat.
Manchester United seized the opportunity to narrow the gap at the top to five points by defeating Leicester City 2-0. Melvine Malard and Leah Galton's goals ensured United's seventh successive win. Manchester City and Liverpool also emerged victorious, while Crystal Palace remained at the bottom, now led by new coach Leif Smerud.
In a weekend full of surprises, Manchester City clinched a tight 2-1 win over Tottenham, and Liverpool won 1-0 against Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Aston Villa suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Everton, further intensifying the competition in the mid-table standings.
