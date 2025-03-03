Left Menu

Yograj Singh Criticizes Congress Spokesperson Over Rohit Sharma Remarks

Former cricketer Yograj Singh criticized Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed for her remarks about Indian captain Rohit Sharma, calling her comments unacceptable. Mohamed labeled Sharma as "fat" and "unimpressive," triggering widespread backlash. In response, Singh argued that such statements undermine national pride and demanded accountability.

Yograj Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery response to Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's controversial remarks about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, former cricketer Yograj Singh has voiced his strong disapproval. Singh didn't hold back, claiming that if he had the power, he would have urged Mohamed to leave the country for her comments.

Mohamed had criticized Rohit's fitness, calling him "fat" for an athlete and labeling him the nation's "most unimpressive captain." Her comments followed Rohit's dismissal on 15 (17) during India's match against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy. The remarks, made on the eve of India's semi-final against Australia, sparked national outrage.

Singh expressed his deep connection to Indian cricket, stating, "Cricket is our religion." He condemned Mohamed's statements, suggesting they were unpatriotic and reminiscent of past controversies. Underlining the gravity of her remarks, Singh asserted that action should be taken to prevent similar incidents. Despite facing backlash, Mohamed clarified her stance, maintaining that her comments were on athlete fitness, not body-shaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

