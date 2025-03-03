Steve Smith Gears Up for Showdown Against India in ICC Semifinal

Australia's cricket team, led by captain Steve Smith, is gearing up for a daunting semifinal clash against India in the ICC Champions Trophy. During a pre-match press conference, Smith highlighted India's dominant form, noting their unbeaten streak as the two teams prepare for a critical matchup on Tuesday.

Smith addressed concerns regarding India's familiarity with the Dubai conditions, suggesting that their experience could be a factor. "India has played all their matches here, so they understand the surface better," said Smith. He described the pitch as dry and well-worn, posing challenges for the Australian side unused to such conditions.

A central concern for Australia is India's potent spin attack, especially with spinners like Varun Chakravarthy causing trouble in previous matches. "The middle overs, where spin dominates, could decide the game's outcome," Smith remarked. Australia's strategy will heavily depend on countering this spin prowess to secure a win in the crucial match.

(With inputs from agencies.)