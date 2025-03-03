Left Menu

Lyon in Turmoil: Coach Paulo Fonseca's Fiery Confrontation with Referee

Paulo Fonseca, Lyon's coach, faces sanctions after a heated exchange with referee Benoît Millot during a league match. Ejected in stoppage time, Fonseca has been summoned by the disciplinatory committee and may face a suspension. The club's director confirmed internal sanctions following Fonseca's apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lyon | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:17 IST
Lyon in Turmoil: Coach Paulo Fonseca's Fiery Confrontation with Referee
  • Country:
  • France

Lyon's football club has announced disciplinary actions against coach Paulo Fonseca following his vehement clash with referee Benoît Millot during their recent 2-1 victory against Brest. Fonseca was expelled during stoppage time after a potential penalty decision incited his outburst.

Post-red card, Fonseca approached Millot aggressively, necessitating intervention from Lyon captain Corentin Tolisso and other players. Lyon's general director, Laurent Prud'homme, disclosed that the club would penalize Fonseca, emphasizing that such conduct is inexcusable.

Despite Fonseca's subsequent apology, both personally and in writing, the league's discipline committee has summoned him, possibly facing an extended suspension. This incident follows heightened scrutiny on French refereeing standards, highlighted by recent controversial allegations from Marseille's president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025