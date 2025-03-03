Lyon in Turmoil: Coach Paulo Fonseca's Fiery Confrontation with Referee
Paulo Fonseca, Lyon's coach, faces sanctions after a heated exchange with referee Benoît Millot during a league match. Ejected in stoppage time, Fonseca has been summoned by the disciplinatory committee and may face a suspension. The club's director confirmed internal sanctions following Fonseca's apology.
- Country:
- France
Lyon's football club has announced disciplinary actions against coach Paulo Fonseca following his vehement clash with referee Benoît Millot during their recent 2-1 victory against Brest. Fonseca was expelled during stoppage time after a potential penalty decision incited his outburst.
Post-red card, Fonseca approached Millot aggressively, necessitating intervention from Lyon captain Corentin Tolisso and other players. Lyon's general director, Laurent Prud'homme, disclosed that the club would penalize Fonseca, emphasizing that such conduct is inexcusable.
Despite Fonseca's subsequent apology, both personally and in writing, the league's discipline committee has summoned him, possibly facing an extended suspension. This incident follows heightened scrutiny on French refereeing standards, highlighted by recent controversial allegations from Marseille's president.
