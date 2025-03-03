Left Menu

FC Goa Poised for Semi-Finals as Mohammedan SC Seeks Redemption

FC Goa faces Mohammedan SC in a crucial match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With a confirmed second place in ISL standings, FC Goa eyes a strong finish. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC hopes to improve their performance, having struggled in recent games. Both teams aim for strategic plays in this critical encounter.

FC Goa's Borja Herrera (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
FC Goa is set to face off against Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Tuesday. Ensuring a second-place finish, the Gaurs capitalized on Jamshedpur FC's recent draw, solidifying their spot with 45 points from 22 matches.

Bengaluru FC, currently in third, holds 38 points, securing FC Goa's direct entry into the semi-finals, bypassing the eliminator rounds. Conversely, Mohammedan SC, having garnered only 12 points, looks to bounce back from four losses and a draw in preceding matches. The teams previously tied 1-1 during their September 2024 clash.

In pursuit of a fifth consecutive home victory, FC Goa aims to match its historical winning streaks. An additional milestone beckons with one more successful long-range strike, potentially making them the fifth team to score 10 such goals in a single ISL season.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC targets defensive strength, seeking consecutive clean sheets following a recent stalemate against Odisha FC. Notwithstanding past defensive setbacks, including nine headed goals conceded, they aim to bolster their standings. Against this backdrop, both coaches emphasize the need for vigilance and performance improvement to secure favorable results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

