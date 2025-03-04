Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Trades, and Unexpected Shifts

José Altuve is set to transition to left field for the Houston Astros this season, marking a significant shift in the career infielder's role. The decision follows experimentation during spring training.

The Florida Panthers disrupted the Tampa Bay Lightning's impressive winning streak, securing a 2-1 victory thanks to Aleksander Barkov's stellar performance.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander achieved a new milestone, scoring 51 points to propel the Oklahoma City Thunder to a thrilling 137-128 win over the Houston Rockets.

(With inputs from agencies.)