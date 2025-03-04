Epic European Showdown: Leverkusen vs. Bayern

Bayer Leverkusen is bracing for a fierce matchup against Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16, rekindling one of European soccer's most dynamic rivalries. The clash takes place on Wednesday, with Bayer aiming to disrupt an otherwise successful debut season for Bayern's coach, Vincent Kompany.

Leverkusen and Bayern have already faced each other three times this season. While Leverkusen ousted Bayern from the German Cup, two Bundesliga draws helped Bayern inch closer to reclaiming the league title, a feat that Leverkusen achieved last season in a surprising upset.

Under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, who took charge two and a half years ago, Leverkusen has transformed into a formidable team. Alonso maintains an unbeaten record against Bayern, with three wins and three draws, thanks to tactical ingenuity in high-stakes games. Despite this, Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong remains focused on the upcoming challenge, acknowledging the unpredictability of such fierce competitions.

