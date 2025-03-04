Klaebo and Andersson Shine in Nordic World Ski Championships Triumph

In a stunning display of endurance and skill, Norwegian Johannes Hoesflo Klaebo and Sweden's Ebba Andersson claimed victory in the 10km classic interval start at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim on Tuesday. Norway once again dominated the men's category, taking all podium spots.

Klaebo, who previously won gold in the skiathlon, continued his winning streak in challenging conditions marked by loose and heavy snow. He surged ahead in the second half of the race, thrilling a crowd of over 15,000 and securing his 12th world championship gold medal.

The women's race saw an intense duel between Andersson and veteran skier Therese Johaug. Despite the close competition, Andersson managed to finish ahead by a mere 1.3 seconds, capturing the gold medal while Frida Karlsson from Sweden took bronze.

(With inputs from agencies.)