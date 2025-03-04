Kohli's Knock Leads India to Champions Trophy Final

In a thrilling contest, star batter Virat Kohli top-scored with 84 as India triumphed over Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal, securing a spot in the final with a four-wicket victory.

Australia, batting first, posted a competitive score of 264, riding on the efforts of Steve Smith and Alex Carey, who contributed significantly with their fifties.

India, in response, finished the chase with 11 balls to spare, with Kohli's 98-ball knock providing stability. Contributions from Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya were instrumental in the successful chase.

