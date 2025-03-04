Gautam Gambhir Debunks Controversy Over 'Home Advantage'

In a defiant stand during a post-match press conference, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir dismissed allegations of an undue home advantage for the Indian cricket team at the Champions Trophy in Dubai. Gambhir clarified that the team hadn't practiced at the venue since their arrival, countering claims of familiarity.

India, who maintained an unbeaten streak, didn't rely on climatic conditions or special strategies despite playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). Gambhir pointed out that their squad selection didn't focus on spinners based on conditions, emphasizing the balanced team effort.

Moreover, Gambhir praised captain Rohit Sharma for his impactful performance, highlighting that leadership with intent trumps statistics. Sharma's decisive batting was seen as a signal of India's fearless approach, boosting team spirit regardless of figures.

