Gautam Gambhir Debunks Controversy Over 'Home Advantage'

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of India, dismissed claims of an unfair home advantage in Dubai, citing lack of practice at the venue. India reached the finals unbeaten, not relying on spinners or prior condition knowledge. Rohit Sharma's fearless approach was praised for its positive impact on team morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:31 IST
In a defiant stand during a post-match press conference, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir dismissed allegations of an undue home advantage for the Indian cricket team at the Champions Trophy in Dubai. Gambhir clarified that the team hadn't practiced at the venue since their arrival, countering claims of familiarity.

India, who maintained an unbeaten streak, didn't rely on climatic conditions or special strategies despite playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). Gambhir pointed out that their squad selection didn't focus on spinners based on conditions, emphasizing the balanced team effort.

Moreover, Gambhir praised captain Rohit Sharma for his impactful performance, highlighting that leadership with intent trumps statistics. Sharma's decisive batting was seen as a signal of India's fearless approach, boosting team spirit regardless of figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

