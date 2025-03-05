Left Menu

Kohli's Mastery in ODI Chases: A Formula for Success

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's expertise in planning his innings and adapting to conditions make him a successful chaser in one-day internationals. His notable performance of 84 runs against Australia secured India's spot in the Champions Trophy final, highlighting his reputation in orchestrating successful chases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:03 IST
Virat Kohli

India's cricket team progressed to the Champions Trophy final, largely due to Virat Kohli's exceptional 84-run performance against Australia. Kohli's strategic planning and ability to adapt to conditions in one-day internationals have been pivotal to his success, something that coach Gautam Gambhir emphasizes.

Kohli excels when India bats second, averaging an impressive 64.50, surpassing other greats like AB de Villiers. His skill in building his innings makes him a crucial player, leading him to achieve remarkable records in the ODI format.

Australian captain Steve Smith acknowledges Kohli as one of the best chasers in the cricket world. As India prepares for the final, Kohli's disciplined gameplay, often free of risky shots, cements his status as a world-class chaser in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

