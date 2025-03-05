Left Menu

India Masters Set for Classic Showdown Against Australia Masters in IML 2025

The India Masters will face Australia Masters in the International Masters League 2025, promising a high-stakes reunion of cricket legends. With the India Masters securing a place in the semi-finals, the historical India-Australia rivalry ignites anew, offering fans a thrilling spectacle of past and current cricket champions.

India Masters logo (Photo: IML). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a highly anticipated match, the India Masters will clash with Australia Masters on Wednesday in the International Masters League 2025. This encounter marks a continuation of the longstanding rivalry between the two cricketing powerhouses, renowned for delivering intense action and unforgettable moments in the sport.

Despite already securing a spot in the semi-finals, the India Masters, who have remained unbeaten, are keen to reinforce their position as favorites by triumphing over their traditional adversaries. The contest is set against a backdrop of cricketing history, with legends from both sides on the field and the stakes at an all-time high.

Team owners Salman Ahmed and Kartikey Mishra expressed their excitement, highlighting the significance of the India-Australia fixtures that have historically shaped cricket. As both teams prepare for this epic showdown, fans can expect yet another remarkable chapter in their storied rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

