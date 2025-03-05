Left Menu

A Sharath Kamal Bows Out: A Table Tennis Icon's Final Serve

Indian table tennis legend A Sharath Kamal is set to retire after the WTT Contender Chennai tournament at the end of this month. The 42-year-old athlete has had a distinguished career, securing six Commonwealth Games gold medals and two Asian Games bronze medals. Kamal hopes new talents fulfill the Olympic dreams he couldn't.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:56 IST
Indian table tennis stalwart A Sharath Kamal has announced his retirement, marking the WTT Contender Chennai as his final professional outing. Scheduled from March 25 to 30, the event will be a poignant farewell for the athlete who commenced his international journey in the same city.

At 42, Kamal boasts a storied career enriched with six Commonwealth Games gold medals and two Asian Games bronze medals. His quest for an Olympic medal remains unfulfilled, but he aspires to see future Indian players achieve this pinnacle.

Having competed in his fifth and final Olympics last year in Paris, Kamal remains India's top-ranked player in the ITTF standings. His legacy as an inspirational figure in Indian table tennis is indelible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

