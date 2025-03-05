Left Menu

Azmatullah Omarzai and Virat Kohli Shake Up ICC ODI Rankings

In a major shake-up in the ICC ODI rankings, Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai clinched the top all-rounder spot, while Virat Kohli moved to fourth in batting. Omarzai's stellar performance at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and Kohli's consistent form, mark significant advancements in cricket's elite standings.

Azmatullah Omarzai (centre) celebrating a wicket. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a striking development within the ICC ODI rankings, Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai has surged to the number one position among all-rounders. This comes after his remarkable display during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where his performances against England and Australia catapulted him to the top.

Omarzai, who will soon turn 25, displayed exceptional prowess, scoring 126 runs with a standout strike rate and claiming a five-wicket haul in the tournament. His ascent has seen him dethrone teammate Mohammad Nabi, setting a career-high 296 rating points. India's Axar Patel also climbed the ranks, moving to 13th among all-rounders with 194 points.

On the batting front, India's Virat Kohli has ascended to fourth place following his match-winning innings against Australia. As the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, Kohli's consistency shines alongside other movers like New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, who also made notable advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

