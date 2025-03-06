Left Menu

Rugby-Graham back for Scotland in only change to take on Wales

Scotland beat Italy in their opening encounter of this year's tournament but defeats to Ireland and England leave them facing another disappointing campaign.

Wing Darcy Graham was drafted back into the Scotland side for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Wales in the only change to the team narrowly beaten by England in their last game. Graham suffered concussion after colliding with teammate Finn Russell in the first half of the home defeat by Ireland on February 9 and did not recover in time for the 16-15 loss at Twickenham on February 22.

Russell, who missed crucial kicks in the game that could have delivered another Calcutta Cup triumph for Scotland, retains his place, and role as co-captain, as expected with coach Gregor Townsend showing faith in all the others who featured against England. Graham replaces Kyle Rowe, who drops to the bench for the clash at Murrayfield.

Rory Sutherland, who was named among the replacements against England but then pulled out because of a back problem, returns to the bench while George Horne also comes in among the substitutes. Scotland beat Italy in their opening encounter of this year's tournament but defeats to Ireland and England leave them facing another disappointing campaign.

Team: 15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Tom Jordan, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell (co-captain), 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge (co-captain), 6-Jamie Ritchie, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Jonny Gray, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Dave Cherry, 1-Pierre Schoeman.

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Gregor Brown, 20-Matt Fagerson, 21-George Horne, 22-Stafford McDowall, 23-Kyle Rowe. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

