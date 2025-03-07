Left Menu

Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar Step Into Key ACC Roles

Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar have been appointed to pivotal positions in the Asian Cricket Council. With Jay Shah vacating his ACC role upon becoming ICC Chair, Shukla will be on the Board of Directors and Shelar takes an Executive Board Member role, as announced by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:52 IST
Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar Step Into Key ACC Roles
Rajeev Shukla
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI Vice-President, and Congress MP, will represent India on the Board of Directors at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), according to an announcement on Friday by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. Also stepping into a key role is Ashish Shelar, former treasurer and BJP leader, who joins as an Executive Board Member.

This transition follows Jay Shah's recent elevation to International Cricket Council Chair, leaving his ACC position vacant. Until taking on the ICC role, Shah served as President of the ACC. Saikia, speaking on behalf of the BCCI, expressed best wishes for Shukla and Shelar's successful tenure as they aim to advance cricket across Asia.

The upcoming ACC cycle will see Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi assuming leadership of the continental body, continuing efforts to bolster the sport in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025