Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar Step Into Key ACC Roles

Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI Vice-President, and Congress MP, will represent India on the Board of Directors at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), according to an announcement on Friday by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. Also stepping into a key role is Ashish Shelar, former treasurer and BJP leader, who joins as an Executive Board Member.

This transition follows Jay Shah's recent elevation to International Cricket Council Chair, leaving his ACC position vacant. Until taking on the ICC role, Shah served as President of the ACC. Saikia, speaking on behalf of the BCCI, expressed best wishes for Shukla and Shelar's successful tenure as they aim to advance cricket across Asia.

The upcoming ACC cycle will see Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi assuming leadership of the continental body, continuing efforts to bolster the sport in the region.

