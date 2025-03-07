Moeen Ali Slams 'Terrible Rules' Killing 50-Over Cricket

In a candid critique, former England star Moeen Ali has lambasted the current state of 50-over cricket, attributing its decline to rules that favor batters excessively. Ali, who has played 138 ODIs, argues that changes like fewer fielders outside the circle after the first powerplay and the use of two new balls are detrimental to the bowlers' game, reducing their chances to take wickets and apply pressure.

Ali, who retired from international cricket last year, pointed to the cricket ecosystem evolving towards T20 leagues, where lucrative financial packages lure players away prematurely from traditional formats. He warned that the monetary allure of T20 leagues could prompt many players to retire early from international cricket.

Ali's remarks highlight a growing sentiment among cricketers who see the once-prized 50-over format less appealing. He calls on cricket's governing bodies to revisit these rules to restore the competitive balance between bat and ball and revive the format's vigour, which he argues is waning significantly.

