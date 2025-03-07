Left Menu

Moeen Ali Slams 'Terrible Rules' Killing 50-Over Cricket

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali criticizes the declining relevance of the 50-over cricket format, citing rules that favor batters. He believes franchise T20 leagues lure players with money and could lead to early retirements. Moeen calls for changes, as current regulations hinder bowlers and diminish the format's challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:17 IST
Moeen Ali Slams 'Terrible Rules' Killing 50-Over Cricket
Moeen Ali
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a candid critique, former England star Moeen Ali has lambasted the current state of 50-over cricket, attributing its decline to rules that favor batters excessively. Ali, who has played 138 ODIs, argues that changes like fewer fielders outside the circle after the first powerplay and the use of two new balls are detrimental to the bowlers' game, reducing their chances to take wickets and apply pressure.

Ali, who retired from international cricket last year, pointed to the cricket ecosystem evolving towards T20 leagues, where lucrative financial packages lure players away prematurely from traditional formats. He warned that the monetary allure of T20 leagues could prompt many players to retire early from international cricket.

Ali's remarks highlight a growing sentiment among cricketers who see the once-prized 50-over format less appealing. He calls on cricket's governing bodies to revisit these rules to restore the competitive balance between bat and ball and revive the format's vigour, which he argues is waning significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025